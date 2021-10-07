Coronavirus News: Time short for DC athletes to get vaccines | Shot rollout for younger kids | Zoo cancels events | Who's vaccinated in DMV? | Latest cases in DC region
Home » Education News » Oklahoma schools leader switches…

Oklahoma schools leader switches parties to run for governor

The Associated Press

October 7, 2021, 9:22 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — The head of Oklahoma public schools said Thursday she will switch parties and run as a Democrat to challenge Gov. Kevin Stitt for governor next year.

A former school teacher, Oklahoma State Superintendent of Public Instruction Joy Hofmeister was elected in 2014 after she won a GOP primary against incumbent Janet Barresi. Hofmeister was reelected in 2018.

She oversaw Oklahoma schools during a tumultuous time that included massive protests and walkouts over teacher pay and school funding.

Stitt, a Republican, is running for his second term as Oklahoma governor.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Education News | Government News | National News

Army creating centralized sexual assault reporting area to better support victims

Mayorkas outlines whole-of-DHS response behind latest cyber sprint

Bereavement leave for feds, a new 'digital corps,' and more highlights from House NDAA

DoJ’s new Civil Cyber-Fraud Initiative to hold contractors accountable for cybersecurity

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up