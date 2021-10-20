Coronavirus News: Montgomery Co. vaccine mandate debate continues | Southwest Airlines allows unvaccinated workers | Local cases of COVID-19 | How many in DC region are vaccinated?
Home » Education News » Fries with that exam?…

Fries with that exam? College profs asked to help with food

The Associated Press

October 20, 2021, 10:49 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

EAST LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Hey, professor, hold the mayo!

Short of help, Michigan State University is making an urgent plea to staff to volunteer in campus dining halls, including faculty.

MSU’s residential services department has already asked 132 full-time employees to work eight hours a week, the Lansing State Journal reported, but it’s apparently not enough.

“Faculty and staff from around campus are invited to sign up to assist in the dining halls! We have specific needs during evenings and weekends,” Vennie Gore, a senior vice president, said in an email to deans.

Gore provided a link to a criminal background check and tips on how to prepare for the first shift.

Devin Silvia, director of undergraduate studies in MSU’s computational math department, said the request was “astounding.”

“I am all about supporting the MSU student community and making sure they have a positive experience,” Silvia said. “But at the end of the day, I’m doing that in my own career and questioning whether I’m being sufficiently compensated.”

About 4,000 students typically work in dining halls, but only 1,200 were employed at the end of September, the State Journal reported.

Starting pay was recently raised from $12 to $15 an hour. Gore said MSU is competing with local businesses for workers.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Education News | National News

‘We are tired’: USPS employees feel toll from retention challenges

Education Department looking at zero trust to secure bots from being compromised

DHS Secretary Mayorkas tests positive for COVID

Senate Democrats unveil 2022 appropriations bills, back Biden's planned federal pay raise

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up