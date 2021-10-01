Coronavirus News: Majority of DC gov't workers are fully vaccinated | Hogan to eligible Marylanders: get booster shot | Bonuses for vaccinated Manassas staffers | Latest cases in DC region
Houston school says no students hurt in shooting

The Associated Press

October 1, 2021, 2:16 PM

HOUSTON (AP) — Police in Houston said Friday that one person was in custody after reports of a shooting at a school.

YES Prep Southwest Secondary said on Facebook that someone opened fire inside the school but that no students were hurt. Authorities have not said whether any adults were hurt.

The shooting was reported at about 11:45 a.m. YES Prep Southwest Secondary is one of a network of public charter schools across Houston. Grades six through 12 attend the school, according to its website.

Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said on Twitter that multiple agencies were responding to a “possible active shooter incident at a school.” Houston police said one person was in custody.

Live TV footage from the school showed students crying and holding each other as ambulances with their lights flashing navigated caution tape and law enforcement officials to get to the school. Parents could be seen imploring officers for information.

A line of students in masks streamed out of the school just before 1 p.m., holding their hands up to show officers they were not carrying a weapon. Multiple students told reporters that they saw blood while leaving the building.

