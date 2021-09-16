Coronavirus News: Montgomery Co. Update | DC parents call for safety measures | Prince William schools pass vax mandate | Latest cases in DC region
Home » Education News » Tommy Thompson getting surgery…

Tommy Thompson getting surgery after water ski accident

The Associated Press

September 16, 2021, 10:22 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Tommy Thompson, the longest-serving governor in Wisconsin history and current interim president of the University of Wisconsin System, said Thursday that he was having surgery following a water skiing accident.

“On my way in to surgery this morning,” the 79-year-old Thompson posted on Facebook. “Had a little water skiing accident over the weekend and have to have my bicep reattached to the tendon.”

UW spokesman Mark Pitsch said that Thompson was “dealing with a little pain and getting it taken care of.”

Thompson, a Republican, served as Wisconsin governor from 1987 until 2001, when he left to become U.S. Health and Human Services secretary under then-President George W. Bush. He served four years and then returned to Wisconsin. He ran for U.S. Senate in 2012 but was defeated by then-U.S. Rep. Tammy Baldwin, his first statewide defeat. Thompson was appointed interim UW president in July 2020.

The university’s Board of Regents is currently in the process of searching for a permanent president to replace Thompson. That person is expected to be named in early 2022.

Thompson has been an active interim president during the COVID-19 pandemic. He’s advocated for testing and vaccinations on campuses. Last year he shot a series of public service announcements wielding a sledge hammer to destroy a variety of objects while urging the campus community to “smash COVID.” He’s also clashed with Republicans who control the Legislature over COVID-19 mandates.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Education News | Government News | National News

Where does waste, fraud and abuse in the military stand after Afghanistan?

Why Biden's internal federal workforce and external equity initiatives go hand in hand

Vaccination rates vary inside VA as mandate expands to broader federal workforce

Army says soldiers must be vaccinated by Dec. 15 or face consequences

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up