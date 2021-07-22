SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — University of California regents approve multiyear tuition, fee increase at system’s schools.
Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.
{{headline}}
July 22, 2021, 3:24 PM
SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — University of California regents approve multiyear tuition, fee increase at system’s schools.
Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.