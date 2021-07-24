2020 Olympics: Osterman pitches US softball over Mexico 2-0 for 3-0 start | Meet the DC-area 2020 Olympians | Profile: Kat Holmes | Profile: Farrah Hall | When to watch Katie Ledecky
Home » Education News » Man accused of planning…

Man accused of planning sorority killings denied release

The Associated Press

July 24, 2021, 3:00 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

CINCINNATI (AP) — A judge has ordered a man accused of planning to kill sorority members at an Ohio university to remain behind bars.

Magistrate Judge Stephanie Bowman on Friday cited a parole violation and the “serious nature of the charges” as reasons to keep 21-year-old Tres Genco in custody. The Hillsboro, Ohio, resident appeared in federal court in Cincinnati on charges of an attempted hate crime and possession of a machine gun.

Federal prosecutors said earlier that Genco identifies himself as an “incel” — involuntary celibate — and has interacted with an online community of mostly men who advocate for violence against women because they believe they are unjustly denied sexual or romantic attention.

Prosecutors allege that Genco conducted surveillance at an Ohio university in January 2020, described a document he wrote as “the writings of the deluded and homicidal” and signed it “Your hopeful friend and murderer.”

Local police searched Genco’s home in March 2020 and found a firearm with an attached bump stock — which allows it to be rapidly fired — a pistol, loaded ammunition magazines, boxes of ammunition and body armor, prosecutors said.

During Friday’s detention hearing, defense attorney Richard Monahan sought his client’s release to the custody of his mother, saying he was already serving a state prison sentence based on similar evidence. Prosecutor Megan Painter argued that he presents an imminent danger to the public, and the judge agreed.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Education News | National News

Pentagon faces political battle to retire old weapons systems — and some newer ones

House task force pushes Pentagon to wean itself off Chinese sources

First look at Senate NDAA adds $35B to DoD, takes all nonmilitary crimes out of chain of command

Hot housing market is forcing Army to change moving policies

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up