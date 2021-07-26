2020 Olympics: Today's Olympic schedule | Olympics: Latest news | Typhoon expected to arrive Tuesday | Biles, USA eye third consecutive gold medal
Clark Atlanta students to get a break on their student bills

The Associated Press

July 26, 2021, 3:30 PM

Clark Atlanta University students and recent graduates will get a break on their bills as the Atlanta institution joined some other schools across the nation in forgiving student debt.

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reported that Clark Atlanta on Friday announced that it’s clearing all student account balances for the 2020 semesters and the spring and summer 2021 semesters.

School President George French Jr. said it’s a way of thanking students for continuing their education during the pandemic.

Some other historically Black colleges and universities, such as Delaware State, South Carolina State and Wilberforce universities, have taken similar actions to clear student debt or accounts in recent months.

