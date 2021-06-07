CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Reopening creates new anxieties | Fauci: 'We've got to do better with younger people' | Va. state of emergency set to end | Vaccine tracker
Home » Education News » Arizona State baseball coach…

Arizona State baseball coach Smith out after 7 seasons

The Associated Press

June 7, 2021, 5:42 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) — Tracy Smith is out after seven seasons as Arizona State’s baseball coach.

Athletic director Ray Anderson announced Monday that the school and Smith had parted ways a day after the Sun Devils were bounced from the NCAA’s Austin Regional.

“Decisions like this are never easy to make, but I want to thank Tracy for his efforts over the last seven years,” Anderson said. “We are committed to returning Sun Devil baseball back to one of the country’s elite programs and will look for a leader who can help us compete for Pac-12 titles, consistently host postseason competitions and return us to the College World Series.”

Smith was hired in 2014 after earning national coach of the year honors at Indiana the year before. He led Arizona State to NCAA regionals four times, but no trips to the College World Series.

The Sun Devils finished 33-22 after reaching the Austin Regional. Arizona State beat Fairfield in Austin, but lost to Texas and was knocked out of the bracket with a 9-7 loss in a second game with Fairfield on Sunday after blowing a five-run lead.

Smith went 202-155 at Arizona State.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Education News | Sports

DHS on hunt for next generation of facial recognition technology

'Nowhere to go but up.' Biden's zero-emission federal fleet hits roadblocks

DoD, USO give military service members and spouses new resources for careers

DoD's new electronic health record rollout is now about one-third complete

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up