MEMORIAL DAY: Events across DC set to honor veterans | What's safe to do this weekend? | What's open, what's closed | WTOP beach guide
Home » Education News » Tenured faculty challenge Wesley…

Tenured faculty challenge Wesley College acquisition by DSU

The Associated Press

May 26, 2021, 5:58 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

DOVER, Del. (AP) — Tenured faculty members of a struggling private college are asking a judge to halt its pending acquisition by Delaware State University.

The lawsuit filed Tuesday claims that Wesley College breached its contractual obligations to faculty members and challenges the acquisition by DSU as a fraudulent transfer of assets.

Wesley is a 148-year-old private school in Dover associated with the Methodist church. It has struggled for years with declining enrollment and financial problems but has been propped up by millions of dollars in taxpayer money.

Delaware State University agreed last year to acquire Wesley and assume its liabilities.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Education News

Pentagon to continue court fight over JEDI Cloud contract

DoD budget largely flat, cuts legacy systems for modernization

USPS sends first RIF notices to non-union employees, seeks to raise mail prices above inflation

OPM reshuffles senior leaders, elevates diversity and inclusion office

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up