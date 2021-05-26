Tenured faculty challenge Wesley College acquisition by DSU

DOVER, Del. (AP) — Tenured faculty members of a struggling private college are asking a judge to halt its pending…

DOVER, Del. (AP) — Tenured faculty members of a struggling private college are asking a judge to halt its pending acquisition by Delaware State University.

The lawsuit filed Tuesday claims that Wesley College breached its contractual obligations to faculty members and challenges the acquisition by DSU as a fraudulent transfer of assets.

Wesley is a 148-year-old private school in Dover associated with the Methodist church. It has struggled for years with declining enrollment and financial problems but has been propped up by millions of dollars in taxpayer money.

Delaware State University agreed last year to acquire Wesley and assume its liabilities.

