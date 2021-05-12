CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: DC lifts mask mandate | Montgomery Co. eases more restrictions | Va. business embraces mask guidance | Region's vaccination progress | Sign up for WTOP's coronavirus newsletter
Home » Education News » New Northwestern AD steps…

New Northwestern AD steps down amid mounting criticism

The Associated Press

May 12, 2021, 9:10 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

EVANSTON, Ill. (AP) — Mike Polisky resigned as Northwestern’s athletic director Wednesday amid mounting criticism following his promotion last week to replace Jim Phillips.

Polisky said in a statement he is stepping down as AD and leaving the school after 11 years because “current challenges will not allow me to effectively lead our department” and he does not want to be a “distraction.”

He is one of four defendants along with the university in a sexual harassment lawsuit filed in January by a former Northwestern cheerleader who said she was groped by drunken fans and alumni at school-sanctioned events and administrators tried to cover up her complaints, according to the Chicago Tribune.

President Morton Schapiro announced linguistics professor Robert Gundlach will serve as interim AD. Gundlach is Northwestern’s faculty athletics representative to the NCAA and Big Ten.

A Chicago-area native, Polisky joined Northwestern in 2010 after working for the Arena Football League’s Chicago Rush and American Hockey League’s Chicago Wolves. He worked closely with Phillips in branding and strategy and helped develop the “Chicago’s Big Ten Team” marketing campaign.

Phillips had been the school’s AD since 2008, leading the athletic department through a period of success in competition and growth in facilities before he was hired as the Atlantic Coast Conference commissioner in December. He finished work at Northwestern in February.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Education News | Sports

First cohort of federal employees graduate from OMB's data science upskilling program

Biden's DoD will huddle about how to replace CMO position

Federal agencies begin to lift mask requirements for fully-vaccinated employees

Bill roundup: Agency reopening oversight, another attempt at pay parity for hourly federal workers

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up