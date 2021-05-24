MEMORIAL DAY: Opera star to perform at national concert | Tips on holiday car shopping | Weekend weather outlook | What's open, what's closed | Beach Guide
Home » Education News » Middle school yearbook invited…

Middle school yearbook invited students to mock peers

The Associated Press

May 24, 2021, 5:18 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

KILN, Miss. (AP) — Parents in a Mississippi Gulf Coast community are outraged after they say a middle school yearbook was turned into a “burn book” where students were invited to mock and criticize their classmates.

The Sun Herald reports the yearbook for Hancock Middle School’s 1,100 students contained prompts like, “Which friend would you not invite on spring break?” and “I would like to spike a volleyball at…”

Middle schoolers answered with statements like, “(Name) because he walks weird” and “(Name) would not be welcome to come with me on a trip because she isn’t fun to be around.”

Parents and alumni criticized the school on Facebook for turning the yearbook into a “burn book.” A post with screenshots from the yearbook had been shared hundreds of times Monday, according to the Herald.

In response, district officials said in a statement that school leadership is aware of the “unfortunate fact” that the school yearbook contains “sensitive and inappropriate comments.” They said they’ve taken measures to ensure “this never happens again,” but did not provide details on what those measures were.

“The yearbook is student led, student published and has, in the past, been an award winning yearbook,” the statement reads. “The yearbook is, however, sponsor and administrator supervised; this yearbook should not have included the sensitive and inappropriate comments.”

Questions posed in the yearbook garnered an array of responses.

One prompt asked, “Have you ever avoided a friend?” One student responded, “Yes, (name), because he’s usually a brat in general.”

Some students didn’t wish to degrade their peers.

In response to the question, “Have you ever avoided a friend?” one person said, “No I have never avoided a friend. That’s just mean.”

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Education News | National News

Agencies getting on board with TMF as expedited review deadline nears

Security clearance reciprocity remains a sticking point for industry, despite overall improvements

DoD comptroller, Defense Logistics Agency setting unattended bots in motion

Congress frustrated by VA’s changing and inaccurate cost estimates for EHR project

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up