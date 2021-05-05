Man arrested in shooting on Arkansas university campus

PINE BLUFF, Ark. (AP) — An 18-year-old man was arrested on a first-degree battery charge in connection with an altercation…

PINE BLUFF, Ark. (AP) — An 18-year-old man was arrested on a first-degree battery charge in connection with an altercation at an Arkansas university campus that wounded two people.

Kendrin Hicks was arrested on suspicion of shooting a University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff student late Thursday, the Pine Bluff Commercial reported. Police said a woman was stabbed by another woman during the scuffle as well.

Hicks was released from the Jefferson County jail Monday after posting $10,000 bond, according to jail records, which do not list an attorney who could speak on his behalf.

Authorities have not yet released a motive in the shooting, which happened in a parking lot outside of a campus dining facility. The campus is in Pine Bluff, about 37 miles (60 kilometers) southeast of Little Rock.

