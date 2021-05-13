CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: Md. to end capacity restrictions | DC display honors nurses | Montgomery Co. vaccine update | Region's vaccination progress | Sign up for WTOP's coronavirus newsletter
Delaware State University to cancel 730K in student debt

The Associated Press

May 13, 2021, 1:20 AM

DOVER, Del. (AP) — A Delaware university has announced plans to cancel more than $700,000 in student debt for recent graduates who struggled financially during the coronavirus pandemic.

Delaware State University pledged Wednesday to use funds made available through the Biden administration’s $1.9 trillion coronavirus relief plan for waiving eligible students’ debt.

The historically Black college said in a statement that more than 200 students are eligible for the aid, with the average student qualifying for about $3,200 in relief.

University President Tony Allen said the effort is part of the school’s commitment to keeping “student debt manageable.”

