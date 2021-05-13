Delaware State University to cancel 730K in student debt

A Delaware university has announced plans to cancel more than $700,000 in student debt for recent graduates who struggled financially during the coronavirus pandemic.

Delaware State University pledged Wednesday to use funds made available through the Biden administration’s $1.9 trillion coronavirus relief plan for waiving eligible students’ debt.

The historically Black college said in a statement that more than 200 students are eligible for the aid, with the average student qualifying for about $3,200 in relief.

University President Tony Allen said the effort is part of the school’s commitment to keeping “student debt manageable.”

