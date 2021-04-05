CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: Md. sees highest case rate since Jan. | Fauci on preventing another surge | Tips for getting your shot | Sign up for WTOP's pandemic newsletter
Home » Education News » Monmouth U promotes Jeff…

Monmouth U promotes Jeff Stapleton to athletic director

The Associated Press

April 5, 2021, 1:52 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

OCEANPORT, N.J. (AP) — Monmouth University is promoting deputy athletic director Jeff Stapleton to replace Marilyn McNeil as head of the department.

University president Patrick Leahy announced the promotion on Monday, saying it would be effective in July.

Stapleton has spent the last 31 years at Monmouth. McNeil announced her retirement earlier this year after 28 years at the helm of the Hawks.

“What impresses me most about Jeff is his vision for the future of Monmouth Athletics, in particular his commitment to providing high-quality, equitable and inclusive opportunities for our coaches and their student/athletes,” Leahy said.

Stapleton has overseen the development and construction of several fields and facilities for the school’s mid-major Division I athletics. The Hawks are members of the Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Education News | Sports

IRS more than doubled teleworking employees in 2020, IG data shows

DoD Cloud Exchange: John Hale, DISA

DoD initiates CMMC review — big deal or perfunctory?

New DoD IG report says telework is helping employees' work and personal lives

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up