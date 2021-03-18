CHERRY BLOSSOM NEWS: Drive-in movies | Virtual views | Art in bloom | Photos
Liberty University schedules separate degree presentations

The Associated Press

March 18, 2021, 3:14 PM

LYNCHBURG, Va. (AP) — Liberty University says its graduating class of 2021 will be able to attend a degree presentation for their school or college on the Lynchburg campus.

A statement from the school on Thursday says individual ceremonies will be held at outdoor locations from Tuesday, May 11, through Saturday, May 15, and will also be available online for those unable to attend in person.

The announcement says the main commencement ceremony will remain a virtual event on May 15.

The move follows word from Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam on Wednesday that some COVID-19 restrictions will be lifted for graduations statewide.

