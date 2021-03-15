CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Montgomery Co. approves new restrictions | COVID-19 relief: Where is the money going? | Latest vaccination numbers | Sign up for WTOP's pandemic newsletter
Home » Education News » Jackson State gets funding…

Jackson State gets funding to boost STEM capabilities

The Associated Press

March 15, 2021, 12:00 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Jackson State University is one of five schools to get a Scientific Leadership Award.

The schools — described as minority-serving institutions — will receive up to $2.8 million across five universities in 2021, WLBT-TV reported.

The U.S. Department of Homeland Security’s Science and Technology Directorate made the announcement recently.

The purpose of the award is to establish Homeland Security-STEM-related courses and provide the necessary resources for students and faculty to solve challenges.

The other schools receiving the award: Texas A&M University – Kingsville; University of the District of Columbia; Tennessee State University; and University of Texas – Rio Grande Valley.

___

In a story March 14, 2021, about awards to universities, The Associated Press erroneously included a quote in the story and reported the wrong amount for the total amount awarded. It should be $2.8 million across five universities, not $1 million in 2021 as part of a two-year funding effort.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Education News

USPS offers to buy more electric delivery vehicles, if Congress puts up billions

Congress to more seriously consider commission's proposals for improving military, public service

Opportunity to reskill federal workforce for AI jobs 'underutilized,' panel warns Congress

Register for Federal News Network's DoD Cloud Exchange

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up