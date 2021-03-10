CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Changes in DC restrictions | AstraZeneca effectiveness | Latest test results in DC region | Sign up for WTOP's pandemic newsletter
160 years later, Confederate constitution an ignoble relic

The Associated Press

March 10, 2021, 12:50 PM

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — With the nation locked in debates over Confederate symbols, the very document that laid out the legal framework of a government built to preserve slavery will spend its 160th anniversary where it spends nearly every other day: Tucked away in a university archive. Ratified on March 11, 1861, the five-page constitution has been housed for decades at University of Georgia library. Its contents and final resting place are unknown to many. But historians say better knowledge of the document would help people realize the Confederacy was about preserving slavery as an institution. The constitution is fragile and was last displayed publicly in 2018.

