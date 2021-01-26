Tuesday’s Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL= Albemarle 84, Orange County 49 Atlantic Shores Christian 51, Hampton Christian 42 Briar Woods 69, Potomac Falls…

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Albemarle 84, Orange County 49

Atlantic Shores Christian 51, Hampton Christian 42

Briar Woods 69, Potomac Falls 58

Broadwater Academy 55, Greenbrier Christian 41

Chilhowie 93, Northwood 67

Dominion 50, Park View-Sterling 11

Eastside 62, Thomas Walker 58, OT

Fluvanna 66, Monticello 61

Galax 66, Giles 54

Graham 71, Virginia High 46

Holston 61, Patrick Henry-Glade Spring 56

J.I. Burton 75, Castlewood 42

Lake Braddock 89, Fairfax 56

Massaponax 44, Mountain View 30

Miller School 55, Eastern Mennonite 23

Petersburg 68, Matoaca 37

Radford 78, Pulaski County 54

Richlands 56, Marion 50

Rock Ridge 59, Freedom (South Riding) 48

Smithfield 55, Franklin 31

South County 72, James Robinson 45

South Lakes 94, McLean 59

Strasburg 61, Luray 18

Stuarts Draft 60, Wilson Memorial 52

Thomas Dale 76, Colonial Heights 32

Twin Springs 80, Rye Cove 51

Union 71, John Battle 38

W.T. Woodson 59, West Springfield 50

Yorktown 81, Herndon 60

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Roanoke Valley Christian vs. Westover Christian, ppd.

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Albemarle 54, Orange County 22

Brentsville 40, Woodstock Central 28

Carroll County 55, Lord Botetourt 35

Dominion 45, Park View-Sterling 43

Giles 54, Galax 35

Greenbrier Christian 58, Broadwater Academy 34

Holston 48, Northwood 32

Hopewell 49, Prince George 36

James Monroe 51, Courtland 44

Lake Braddock 38, Fairfax 23

Langley 49, Washington-Lee 18

Louisa 50, Charlottesville 44

Madison County 43, William Monroe 38

Manchester 48, Midlothian 47

Monticello 51, Fluvanna 49

Portsmouth Christian 35, Denbigh Baptist 22

Potomac Falls 33, Briar Woods 29

Ridgeview 55, Lee High 26

Rural Retreat 54, Chilhowie 41

South Lakes 49, McLean 38

Thomas Walker 68, Eastside 51

Trinity Christian School 49, Seton School 39

Twin Springs 53, Rye Cove 40

Twin Valley 55, Hurley 32

Virginia High 64, Graham 30

West Potomac 93, Annandale 7

William Fleming 50, Franklin County 48

Woodgrove 64, Riverside 34

Yorktown 51, Herndon 46

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

James Madison vs. Centreville, ppd.

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

