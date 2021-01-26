Tuesday’s Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Albemarle 84, Orange County 49
Atlantic Shores Christian 51, Hampton Christian 42
Briar Woods 69, Potomac Falls 58
Broadwater Academy 55, Greenbrier Christian 41
Chilhowie 93, Northwood 67
Dominion 50, Park View-Sterling 11
Eastside 62, Thomas Walker 58, OT
Fluvanna 66, Monticello 61
Galax 66, Giles 54
Graham 71, Virginia High 46
Holston 61, Patrick Henry-Glade Spring 56
J.I. Burton 75, Castlewood 42
Lake Braddock 89, Fairfax 56
Massaponax 44, Mountain View 30
Miller School 55, Eastern Mennonite 23
Petersburg 68, Matoaca 37
Radford 78, Pulaski County 54
Richlands 56, Marion 50
Rock Ridge 59, Freedom (South Riding) 48
Smithfield 55, Franklin 31
South County 72, James Robinson 45
South Lakes 94, McLean 59
Strasburg 61, Luray 18
Stuarts Draft 60, Wilson Memorial 52
Thomas Dale 76, Colonial Heights 32
Twin Springs 80, Rye Cove 51
Union 71, John Battle 38
W.T. Woodson 59, West Springfield 50
Yorktown 81, Herndon 60
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Roanoke Valley Christian vs. Westover Christian, ppd.
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Albemarle 54, Orange County 22
Brentsville 40, Woodstock Central 28
Carroll County 55, Lord Botetourt 35
Dominion 45, Park View-Sterling 43
Giles 54, Galax 35
Greenbrier Christian 58, Broadwater Academy 34
Holston 48, Northwood 32
Hopewell 49, Prince George 36
James Monroe 51, Courtland 44
Lake Braddock 38, Fairfax 23
Langley 49, Washington-Lee 18
Louisa 50, Charlottesville 44
Madison County 43, William Monroe 38
Manchester 48, Midlothian 47
Monticello 51, Fluvanna 49
Portsmouth Christian 35, Denbigh Baptist 22
Potomac Falls 33, Briar Woods 29
Ridgeview 55, Lee High 26
Rural Retreat 54, Chilhowie 41
South Lakes 49, McLean 38
Thomas Walker 68, Eastside 51
Trinity Christian School 49, Seton School 39
Twin Springs 53, Rye Cove 40
Twin Valley 55, Hurley 32
Virginia High 64, Graham 30
West Potomac 93, Annandale 7
William Fleming 50, Franklin County 48
Woodgrove 64, Riverside 34
Yorktown 51, Herndon 46
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
James Madison vs. Centreville, ppd.
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.