Thursday’s Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Abingdon 62, Ridgeview 59

Amherst County 60, Rustburg 54, OT

Annandale 72, Mount Vernon 56

Broadwater Academy 90, Holly Grove, Md. 30

Carlisle 52, North Cross 51

Clarke County 64, Stonewall Jackson – Quicksburg 36

Floyd County 87, Carroll County 62

Franklin County 49, Roanoke Catholic 46

Freedom (W) 60, Potomac Falls 59

George Wythe-Wytheville 44, Bland County 37

Heritage-Lynchburg 67, E.C. Glass 51

John Battle 63, Central – Wise 41

King William 49, Poquoson 46

Liberty Christian 72, Brookville 57

Peninsula Catholic 91, Norfolk Christian School 74

R.E. Lee-Staunton 55, Waynesboro 38

Richlands 74, Grundy 67

Rock Ridge 61, Briar Woods 45

Spotswood 68, Turner Ashby 50

Union 59, Gate City 39

Veritas Collegiate Academy 47, Fork Union Prep 42

Virginia Academy 82, St. John Paul the Great 66

Virginia High 50, Lebanon 43

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Christian Heritage Academy vs. Smith Mountain Lake Christian, ppd.

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Abingdon 50, Ridgeview 48, OT

Amherst County 44, Rustburg 33

Briar Woods 55, Rock Ridge 13

Broadwater Academy 27, Holly Grove, Md. 26

Carroll County 62, Floyd County 55

Catholic High School of Va Beach 77, Cape Henry Collegiate 18

Central – Wise 47, John Battle 14

E.C. Glass 65, Jefferson Forest 15

Fluvanna 64, Goochland 46

Gate City 46, Union 43

George Marshall 53, Justice High School 21

Grafton 59, Tabb 17

Matoaca 72, Dinwiddie 30

Midlothian 50, Monacan 42

Norfolk Christian School 47, Peninsula Catholic 23

Poquoson 43, Bruton 27

Prince George 54, Colonial Heights 25

R.E. Lee-Staunton 60, Waynesboro 28

Roanoke Valley Christian 53, Temple Christian 31

Thomas Walker 67, Lee High 56

Virginia Academy 66, Legacy Christian Academy 54

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Alleghany vs. Auburn, ccd.

Bassett vs. Tunstall, ppd. to Jan 14th.

Covington vs. Craig County, ppd.

Liberty-Bealeton vs. Culpeper, ppd.

Liberty-Bedford vs. Heritage-Lynchburg, ppd.

Mount Vernon vs. Annandale, ppd.

Westfield vs. Oakton, ppd.

