Thursday’s Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Abingdon 62, Ridgeview 59
Amherst County 60, Rustburg 54, OT
Annandale 72, Mount Vernon 56
Broadwater Academy 90, Holly Grove, Md. 30
Carlisle 52, North Cross 51
Clarke County 64, Stonewall Jackson – Quicksburg 36
Floyd County 87, Carroll County 62
Franklin County 49, Roanoke Catholic 46
Freedom (W) 60, Potomac Falls 59
George Wythe-Wytheville 44, Bland County 37
Heritage-Lynchburg 67, E.C. Glass 51
John Battle 63, Central – Wise 41
King William 49, Poquoson 46
Liberty Christian 72, Brookville 57
Peninsula Catholic 91, Norfolk Christian School 74
R.E. Lee-Staunton 55, Waynesboro 38
Richlands 74, Grundy 67
Rock Ridge 61, Briar Woods 45
Spotswood 68, Turner Ashby 50
Union 59, Gate City 39
Veritas Collegiate Academy 47, Fork Union Prep 42
Virginia Academy 82, St. John Paul the Great 66
Virginia High 50, Lebanon 43
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Christian Heritage Academy vs. Smith Mountain Lake Christian, ppd.
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Abingdon 50, Ridgeview 48, OT
Amherst County 44, Rustburg 33
Briar Woods 55, Rock Ridge 13
Broadwater Academy 27, Holly Grove, Md. 26
Carroll County 62, Floyd County 55
Catholic High School of Va Beach 77, Cape Henry Collegiate 18
Central – Wise 47, John Battle 14
E.C. Glass 65, Jefferson Forest 15
Fluvanna 64, Goochland 46
Gate City 46, Union 43
George Marshall 53, Justice High School 21
Grafton 59, Tabb 17
Matoaca 72, Dinwiddie 30
Midlothian 50, Monacan 42
Norfolk Christian School 47, Peninsula Catholic 23
Poquoson 43, Bruton 27
Prince George 54, Colonial Heights 25
R.E. Lee-Staunton 60, Waynesboro 28
Roanoke Valley Christian 53, Temple Christian 31
Thomas Walker 67, Lee High 56
Virginia Academy 66, Legacy Christian Academy 54
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Alleghany vs. Auburn, ccd.
Bassett vs. Tunstall, ppd. to Jan 14th.
Covington vs. Craig County, ppd.
Liberty-Bealeton vs. Culpeper, ppd.
Liberty-Bedford vs. Heritage-Lynchburg, ppd.
Mount Vernon vs. Annandale, ppd.
Westfield vs. Oakton, ppd.
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.