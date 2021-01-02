CORONAVIRUS NEWS: DC COVID-19 update | US ramps up vaccinations | Latest test results
Old Dominion: Remote classes in first 2 weeks of spring

The Associated Press

January 2, 2021, 9:13 PM

NORFOLK, Va. (AP) — Old Dominion University will hold classes remotely for the first two weeks of the spring semester due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The university announced remote instruction will last from Jan. 19 to Feb. 1. Old Dominion says the decision is due to a rising number of COVID-19 cases in the Hampton Roads area and across the nation.

The university says nearly all classes will be delivered online.

There will be an exception for a limited number of courses and labs that require in-person hours.

The university says prevailing conditions will determine if further modifications will be needed.

