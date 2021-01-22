BOYS PREP BASKETBALL= Cave Spring 64, Salem 26 Charlottesville 73, Orange County 50 Clover Hill 69, Midlothian 62 Courtland 68,…

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Cave Spring 64, Salem 26

Charlottesville 73, Orange County 50

Clover Hill 69, Midlothian 62

Courtland 68, James Monroe 45

Culpeper 61, Liberty-Bealeton 53

Eastern View 60, King George 49

Eastside 58, Castlewood 43

Fairfax 61, James Robinson 54

Fork Union Prep 88, Hargrave Military 55

Fort Chiswell 60, Grayson County 57

Graham 65, Tazewell 42

Green Run 85, First Colonial 35

Grundy 74, Council 46

Hanover 46, Atlee 33

Highland-Warrenton 71, East Rockingham 65

Honaker 65, Hurley 33

Hopewell 89, Meadowbrook 39

J.I. Burton 60, Twin Springs 54, OT

John Champe 67, Patriot 59

Langley 55, McLean 40

Lebanon 65, Richlands 63

Lee High 71, Central – Wise 49

Lloyd Bird 61, Monacan 52

Lord Botetourt 81, Carroll County 50

Manchester 40, Clinton, Mich. 14

Manchester 80, Powhatan 45

Massaponax 60, Brooke Point 48

North Stafford 54, Mountain View 44

Northwood 59, Patrick Henry-Glade Spring 50

Patrick Henry-Roanoke 58, William Fleming 55

Potomac Falls 65, Woodgrove 38

Princess Anne 80, Kellam 64

Radford 65, Floyd County 42

Rappahannock County 57, Stonewall Jackson – Quicksburg 47

Riverbend 62, Colonial Forge 28

Riverside 64, Freedom (W) 53

Salem-Va. Beach 85, First Colonial 35

South Lakes 64, Herndon 28

Stone Bridge 59, Briar Woods 47

StoneBridge School 59, Portsmouth Christian 47

Virginia High 69, Marion 52

Warren County 53, Brentsville 47

Waynesboro 74, Rockbridge County 71

West Point 51, Carver Academy 37

Western Albemarle 57, Fluvanna 44

Westover Christian 60, Faith Christian Academy-Hurt 10

William Monroe 35, George Mason 28

Woodbridge 63, Forest Park 30

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Chancellor 46, Spotsylvania 28

Charlottesville 63, Orange County 36

Eastern View 44, King George 41

Fluvanna 54, Western Albemarle 37

Freedom (South Riding) 39, Riverside 34

Galax 38, Bland County 33

George Mason 44, William Monroe 33

Glenvar 58, Cave Spring 53

Grayson County 44, Fort Chiswell 38

Grundy 47, Council 5

Honaker 91, Hurley 18

James Robinson 33, Fairfax 26

John Battle 43, Holston 41

Landstown 55, Bayside 32

Langley 59, McLean 34

Louisa 89, Albemarle 49

Madison County 51, Strasburg 38

Maggie L. Walker GS 46, Amelia County 27

North Stafford 38, Mountain View Christian Academy 27

Osbourn Park 59, Battlefield 29

Patrick Henry-Roanoke 62, William Fleming 39

Patriot 58, John Champe 48

Petersburg 39, Prince George 28

Portsmouth Christian 30, StoneBridge School 26

Powhatan 65, Clover Hill 51

Princess Anne 82, Kellam 23

Richlands 42, Lebanon 32

Riverbend 73, Colonial Forge 41

Skyline 45, Woodstock Central 42

Stonewall Jackson – Quicksburg 39, Rappahannock County 35

Thomas Walker 56, Rye Cove 12

William Byrd 42, Hidden Valley 14

Woodside 36, Gloucester 32

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

