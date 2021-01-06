CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Md. National Guard to help with vaccine distribution | How long before sense of smell comes back? | Latest coronavirus test results in DC, Maryland and Virginia
Home » Education News » Congress begins joint session…

Congress begins joint session to count Electoral College votes for president, vice president

The Associated Press

January 6, 2021, 1:05 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

WASHINGTON (AP) — Congress begins joint session to count Electoral College votes for president, vice president.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Education News | Government News | National News

TSP funds fall back after uncharacteristic November increase

HUD transforms financial management a year sooner than expected

6 months in, Marines 5G base is working on autonomous vehicles and more

Will 2021 be the year of government customer experience?

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up