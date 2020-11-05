CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Trump election party draws scrutiny | Pfizer vaccine shows promise | Latest test results
Home » Education News » William & Mary pivot:…

William & Mary pivot: Three men’s sports to be reinstated

The Associated Press

November 5, 2020, 5:14 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. (AP) — William & Mary is reversing an earlier decision to cut three men’s sports and will support the programs through at least the 2021-22 academic year while developing a financial plan to keep them sustainable.

The announcement completes a complete pivot from a Sept. 3 announcement that the men’s sports and four women’s sports would be cut because of COVID-related financial shortfalls. The university later announced the women’s sports were being reinstated on Oct. 19.

The university also is pledging to complete a gender equity review by this spring and demonstrate its Title IX compliance during the 2022-23 academic year.

The original announcement of the cuts, by then-athletic director Samantha Huge, led to her and the university agreeing to part ways on Oct. 6.

The men’s sports — gymnastics, swimming and track & field — will continue as Division I programs through at least the 2021-22 academic year, the school said.

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Education News | Local News | Sports | Virginia News

State Dept. tells passport services employees without high-risk conditions to return to work Nov. 16

DoD's $7.2B moving contract included 'pervasive' violations of procurement rules

CISA headquarters brings DHS consolidated campus into focus

Special Report: Benefits of Technology Modernization Fund validated

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up