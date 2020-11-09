Va. school district resumes in-person classes amid pushback

The final cohort of students in a Virginia school district will begin in-person classes Monday amid pushback from teachers and staff about the decision.

About 34,000 middle school and high school students from Chesterfield County Public Schools will be separated in two groups for the in-person classes.

One group will meet on Mondays and Tuesdays, while the second group is scheduled to meet Thursdays and Fridays. Students will have virtual classes on Wednesdays.

About 28,600 students had previously resumed in-person classes, but a recent survey of the school district’s staff showed that nearly 900 staff members felt “uneasy” about more students heading back to the classroom.

