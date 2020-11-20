THANKSGIVING NEWS: Many flying for holiday | 100 recipes | Grocery stores open on Thanksgiving | WTOP Weather | WTOP Traffic
Police: 4-year-old left on school bus, found 2 hours later

The Associated Press

November 20, 2020, 8:08 AM

NEWNAN, Ga. (AP) — A 4-year-old boy was left on a Georgia school bus Thursday morning and ended up outside of the driver’s home, authorities said.

A Jefferson Parkway Elementary pre-kindergarten student had fallen asleep on the bus while students were being dropped off at school, Coweta County School System spokesman Dean Jackson told news outlets.

Jackson said the driver of the bus didn’t see the boy and eventually drove away, parking the bus outside his home around 7:45 a.m. The student remained on the bus for about two hours, Jackson said.

The boy left the bus and walked down the street, where he was later spotted by a construction who called police, officials said.

Jackson said officers brought the student to school and his parents were called.

Newnan police Deputy Chief Mark Cooper said no charges were filed as there wasn’t evidence of criminal intent.

Jackson said the driver was placed on administrative leave while the school system investigates.

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

