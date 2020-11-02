2 men arrested after fatal shooting of Indiana State student

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (AP) — Police arrested two men in connection with shooting at an off-campus party in September that…

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (AP) — Police arrested two men in connection with shooting at an off-campus party in September that killed an 18-year-old Indiana State University student and wounded two other people.

Wesley Meadows, a 20-year-old from Gary, and David Farrell, a 22-year-old from Terre Haute, were arrested Wednesday on criminal recklessness charges and booked into the Vigo County Jail, the Tribune-Star reported.

Valentina Delva, of Indianapolis, was shot as she rode in a car leaving the Terre Haute party at around 2 a.m. on Sept. 18. Two men were also shot but they survived.

The charges are connected to firing a gun into an area where people are likely to gather, Vigo County Chief Deputy Prosecutor Rob Roberts said. Police are awaiting the results of ballistic tests to see if Delva’s death can be linked to a particular shooter.

The cases against Meadows and Farrell did not appear in online court records on Thursday and it wasn’t clear if either had an attorney yet.

Terre Haute is about 75 miles (120 kilometers) west of Indianapolis, near the Illinois border.

