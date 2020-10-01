CORONAVIRUS NEWS: White House ups virus aid offer, resume talks | New daily COVID-19 record for the world | Latest test results in DC region
Home » Education News » Boston University gets $1.5…

Boston University gets $1.5 million for antiracism research

The Associated Press

October 1, 2020, 12:51 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

BOSTON (AP) — Boston University’s Center for Antiracist Research was awarded $1.5 million from the Rockefeller Foundation to research racial disparities in the U.S., the university announced Thursday.

The grant will support projects including the center’s COVID-19 Racial Data Tracker, which is being used to study the virus’ impact on people of color. It will also support a project to track broader data on racial inequities.

Ibram X. Kendi, the center’s director, called it a “game changing gift.”

“It will allow us to accelerate our COVID and racial data tracker and our research teams to really study the problem and make more of a policy impact,” Kendi said in a statement.

The center was formed in July amid nationwide protests over the deaths of George Floyd, Breonna Taylor and other Black Americans killed by police. Its recent donors also include Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey, who is giving $10 million.

Otis Rolley, senior vice president of the Rockefeller Foundation’s U.S. Equity and Economic Opportunity Initiative, said the funding is intended to help address America’s racial wealth gap.

“It takes wealth to make wealth, and Black and brown Americans have largely been excluded from inter-generational access to capital and finance,” Rolley said in a statement.

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Education News | National News

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up