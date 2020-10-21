CORONAVIRUS NEWS: As cases surges, only 2 states are trending in the right direction | Merkel warns of hard days as Europe sees new restrictions | Latest test results in DC region
21-year-old college student elected mayor of Alabama town

The Associated Press

October 13, 2020, 4:20 PM

CAMP HILL, Ala. (AP) — The new mayor of an Alabama town faces a couple of unusual challenges: Namely, going to class and doing his homework.

Auburn University student Messiah Williams-Cole defeated an incumbent to be elected mayor of Camp Hill, Alabama, last week. Besides operating the town of about 950 people, he’s getting ready to graduate next May with a degree in interdisciplinary studies.

The 21-year-old led Mayor Ezell Woodyard-Smith by a margin of 259-156 in last Tuesday’s runoff election. The mayor-elect tells news outlets he’s excited more than anything and also a little overwhelmed to win the position.

Williams-Cole sought the mayorship after losing a bid for the Camp Hill City Council last year. Williams-Cole is a Camp Hill native, and he says he’ll work out a detailed scheduled to allow him to both complete his classwork and serve as mayor.

Williams-Cole assumes office for a four-year term Nov. 2. The town of Camp Hill is about 20 miles (32 kilometers) northwest of Auburn.

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

