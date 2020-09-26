University of Delaware to make layoffs amid $250M budget gap

The University of Delaware has announced that layoffs and other cost-cutting measures are needed to reduce a $250 million budget deficit this year amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

NEWARK, Del. — The University of Delaware has announced that layoffs and other cost-cutting measures are needed to reduce a $250 million budget deficit this year amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

The News Journal reports that the staff layoffs announced Thursday don’t apply to faculty members. Other cost-cutting measures include a voluntary retirement program, staff hour reductions, unpaid leave and temporary reductions to retirement contributions.

In June, the university projected at least a $168 million gap between revenue and expenses for the current fiscal year.

University spokeswoman Andrea Boyle Tippett said the school’s annual operating budget is about $1 billion.

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.