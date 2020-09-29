Homeless man accused of smearing blood on sorority house

GREENVILLE, N.C. (AP) — A homeless man has been charged for smearing satanic messages in blood on a sorority house…

GREENVILLE, N.C. (AP) — A homeless man has been charged for smearing satanic messages in blood on a sorority house and on a vehicle belonging to a student living there, police in North Carolina said Tuesday.

Patrick Canter, 25, was charged with injury to real property, WITN reported, citing East Carolina University Police Capt. Chris Sutton.

Canter, who was armed with a machete, injured himself and then smeared what appeared to be his own blood on the front of the Alpha Delta Pi sorority house as well as a resident’s white Jeep that was parked at the house on Sunday, Sutton said.

Sutton said the officers found the man at an intersection adjacent to the ECU campus and were able to disarm him in less than five minutes. He also said he’s not aware that Canter has any connection to ECU.

While it wasn’t immediately clear that it was Canter’s blood on the sorority house, Sutton told The Associated Press on Monday that it was “obvious” from the cuts he had suffered that the blood was his own. Canter’s wounds didn’t appear to be life-threatening, he said.

Canter is jailed on a $1,500 bond. It was not immediately clear whether he has an attorney who could comment.

