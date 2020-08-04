Virginia motor march calls for virtual start to school year

A group of public school teachers, parents and students have participated in a motor march in Virginia calling for a virtual start to the school year.

The Richmond-Times Dispatch reports demonstrators convened at a middle school in Richmond on Monday before driving down to the Capitol as part of the march. The event was organized by Virginia Educators United for the National Day of Resistance, and attended by people across the state.

The group is also calling for other things including “necessary funding” for online learning, paid sick and family leave, an extension in unemployment benefits and mortgage forbearance.

