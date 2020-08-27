Towson plans online classes for remainder of fall semester

The president of Towson University says the school will hold classes online for the rest of the fall semester after a surge in COVID-19 cases.

In a letter to the campus, President Kim Schatzel said the school had adopted in June a plan to have 85% of instruction online and less than 50% occupancy for its residence halls. Schatzel said last Saturday that 55 positive tests were reported by health officials, with 52 of them identified as students. Another 11 positive tests were reported on Sunday.

The president said the outbreak cannot be linked to a gathering or party, and the source of the infection is unknown.

