Naval Academy to use dorms at neighboring St. John’s College

The Associated Press

August 25, 2020, 6:04 AM

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — The U.S. Naval Academy will house some of its midshipmen in dorms at neighboring St. John’s College this fall in Annapolis, Maryland.

The academy announced Monday that an agreement was signed last week with the private liberal arts college.

In response to the coronavirus pandemic, the academy has set aside about 130 contingency rooms in its Bancroft Hall dormitory for quarantine and isolation requirements, if needed.

The academy says about 375 midshipmen will move to dorms at St. Johns in the coming weeks.

Earlier this summer, St. John’s announced the college would hold online-only instruction this fall, leaving its campus housing unoccupied.

