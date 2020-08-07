CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Last-ditch virus aid talks on Capitol Hill | Montgomery Co. board votes on virtual learning | Latest coronavirus test results
Home » Education News » Liberty University's Falwell taking…

Liberty University’s Falwell taking leave of absence

The Associated Press

August 7, 2020, 5:10 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Jerry Falwell Jr. has agreed to take an indefinite leave of absence from his role as president and chancellor of Liberty University, the school announced Friday.

The private university issued a one-sentence statement making the announcement.

The statement said the Executive Committee of Liberty’s board of trustees, acting on behalf of the full Board, met Friday and request that Falwell take leave, “to which he has agreed, effective immediately.” The statement did not indicate what prompted the request by the trustees.

Falwell has served since 2007 as president of the Lynchburg university his father founded.

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up