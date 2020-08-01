CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Arlington cracks down on crowded streets | Fauci confident vaccine will get to Americans in 2021 | Latest coronavirus test results and trends
Goucher College classes to be entirely online in fall

The Associated Press

August 1, 2020, 9:34 PM

TOWSON, Md. (AP) — Goucher College in Towson, Maryland, has reversed its decision to open its campus to some students for the fall semester due to the coronavirus.

The Baltimore Sun reports that college President Kent Devereaux announced Friday the college will hold all of its fall classes online.

He says only students with a “critical need” for on-campus housing will live at Goucher.

