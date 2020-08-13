Correction: Election 2020-Lewis-Special story The Associated Press

ATLANTA (AP) — In a story July 31, 2020, about a Georgia special congressional election, The Associated Press erroneously reported that candidate Robert Franklin is the president of Emory University. He is a faculty member at the school. Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

