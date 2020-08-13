CORONAVIRUS NEWS: FDA OK for clear masks | Increased risk of strokes | Sunfest canceled | Latest coronavirus test results
Correction: Election 2020-Lewis-Special story

The Associated Press

August 13, 2020, 4:51 PM

ATLANTA (AP) — In a story July 31, 2020, about a Georgia special congressional election, The Associated Press erroneously reported that candidate Robert Franklin is the president of Emory University. He is a faculty member at the school.

