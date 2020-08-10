CORONAVIRUS NEWS: CDC says infection rates in children 'steadily increasing' | Virginia, Maryland tap hospitals for antibody studies | Latest coronavirus test results
Blacksburg could issue new limits as college students return

The Associated Press

August 10, 2020, 10:12 AM

BLACKSBURG, Va. — The Virginia city of Blacksburg may scale back some of its reopening plans in an effort to lessen the spread of the coronavirus as Virginia Tech students return to campus.

The Roanoke Times reported Sunday that the Blacksburg town council has been asked to approve an emergency ordinance that would generally limit public and private gatherings to no more than 50 people.

The proposed ordinance would also require that food and drinking establishments close at midnight. The ordinance would remain in effect for about three months. The town council is set to vote on the measure Tuesday.

