University of Delaware will hold online classes in the fall

NEWARK, Del. (AP) — Officials said the University of Delaware will hold most of its courses online in the fall because of rising coronavirus cases among young people.

The school originally wanted to have in-person and online classes but on Tuesday, a letter to students and faculty detailed a different plan.

University president Dennis Assanis said most undergraduate and graduate courses will be taught virtually.

Assanis said the change comes amid the asymptomatic spread of the new coronavirus and a spike in cases among 18 to 34 year olds.

Only courses that require in-person instruction will meet on campus. Classes will still begin on Sept. 1.

