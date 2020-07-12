HBCU Delaware State to acquire Wesley College by next summer

The Associated Press

Delaware State University plans to acquire Wesley College, a private liberal arts college, no later than June 2021.

The Delaware State News reports leaders of both institutions signed a definitive agreement Thursday.

DSU, a historically Black college, still must obtain the approvals of appropriate government and accrediting bodies.

A news release announcing the acquisition said DSU will work to secure private and government financing to complete the transaction.

It will not use any existing revenue in the current budget.

The Delaware News Journal reports DSU will become the first historically Black college or university to acquire another college.

