CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Latest COVID-19 data in DC, MD, VA | Md. man helps feed neighbors during pandemic | Start of FCPS school year delayed
Home » Education News » Central Intercollegiate Athletic Association…

Central Intercollegiate Athletic Association halts fall play

The Associated Press

July 10, 2020, 1:56 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — The Central Intercollegiate Athletic Association, a conference comprised of historically black colleges, is suspending all fall sports out of concern over the COVID-19 pandemic.

A statement from the conference said several of its schools are located in states experiencing dramatic increases in new COVID-19 cases. It said the recent rise in cases has led to a pause in phased reopening plans in many of those states, resulting in uncertainty as to whether students will return to campus this fall at several CIAA institutions.

The conference said on Thursday it will explore the possibility of a modified schedule for football, volleyball and men’s and women’s cross country next spring. In addition, the CIAA said its members unanimously agreed to honor athletic scholarships for student-athletes participating in fall sports.

Bowie State, Fayetteville State, Shaw University, Virginia State and Winston-Salem State are among the 12 schools in the conference.

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Education News | Sports

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up