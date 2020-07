LOS ANGELES (AP) — In a story July 1, 2020, about rapper 21 Savage launching a free online financial literacy…

LOS ANGELES (AP) — In a story July 1, 2020, about rapper 21 Savage launching a free online financial literacy education program for youth, The Associated Press erroneously described recipients as being undeserved. The youth receiving free WiFi and tablets are underserved.

