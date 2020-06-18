School board discusses idea of removing police from schools

A school board in Delaware has begun discussing whether to eliminate school police from the district as scrutiny of law enforcement grows across the nation.

WILMINGTON, Del. — A school board in Delaware has begun discussing whether to eliminate school police from the district as scrutiny of law enforcement grows across the nation.

The News Journal reports that Red Clay school board members were divided Wednesday night over the issue. But they agreed that schools should have more counselors and other resources.

Board members who proposed removing police said that the inequality and systemic racism that affects police agencies extends to school resource officers.

The school board president proposed an advisory committee to examine the issue. Red Clay serves about 16,000 students in parts of Wilmington and some of its suburbs.

