Norfolk to discuss renaming 3 schools with Confederate ties

NORFOLK, Va. (AP) — School board officials in a Virginia city say they will consider renaming three public schools named after men who fought for the Confederacy.

Norfolk School Board Chairwoman Noelle Gabriel announced during the board’s meeting on Wednesday that the body would reevaluate the names of Maury High School, William H. Ruffner Academy and W. H. Taylor Elementary.

The school board was was set to discuss the names during a session next month.

Gabriel said the names should be changed out of respect for black students who attend the schools.

The Virginian-Pilot reports that Norfolk has more schools named for Confederates than any locality in the state.

