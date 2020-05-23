University of Delaware lays off over 1,100 part-time workers

NEWARK, Del. — The University of Delaware says it is laying off more than 1,100 part-time employees in a move…

NEWARK, Del. — The University of Delaware says it is laying off more than 1,100 part-time employees in a move to cut costs during the COVID-19 pandemic. The News Journal reports that students account for 805 of the 1,146 part-time employees who were notified of their layoffs on Thursday. An email to employees said the layoffs do not affect adjunct faculty, graduate students, work-study students or employees whose wages are paid through external funding. In April, the university announced that it faced a $65 million budget shortfall due to pandemic’s financial toll.

