Stuart Robinson leaving SUNY New Paltz to become NYU’s AD

The Associated Press

May 28, 2020, 9:09 PM

NEW YORK (AP) — Stuart Robinson is leaving SUNY New Paltz to become NYU’s athletic director.

NYU said Thursday that Robinson will take over Aug, 3. Christopher Bledsoe recently retired as athletic director after 23 years.

Robinson served as director of athletics, wellness, and recreation; coached men’s soccer for 15 years and was an adjunct professor of English.

NYU fields 23 varsity teams competing in NCAA Division III and the University Athletic Association and 25 intercollegiate club teams.

