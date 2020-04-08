Virginia Tech to move summer classes online, freeze hiring

Virginia Tech has announced it will move all summer classes online and impose a hiring freeze amid the coronavirus pandemic.

BLACKSBURG, Va. (AP) — Virginia Tech has announced it will move all summer classes online and impose a hiring freeze amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The university says new student orientation for the fall semester and summer conferences will also take place digitally.

The announcement on Monday says events that cannot be moved online will be canceled.

The university says budget cuts will also be likely for the upcoming school year. School officials say only jobs deemed essential will be filled.

