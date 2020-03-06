Lawmakers OK bill to get excess food to eligible students

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — The General Assembly passed a bill that will allow Virginia schools to distribute excess food to…

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — The General Assembly passed a bill that will allow Virginia schools to distribute excess food to eligible students, in an effort to provide another meal to students. The bill introduced by Prince William Democratic Del. Danica Roem allows school districts to create a program to distribute excess food to students eligible for the School Breakfast Program or National School Lunch Program administered by the U.S. Department of Agriculture. Roem said many districts are already under pressure to make sure all the prepared food is served to students, but there are leftovers.

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.