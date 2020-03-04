DETROIT (AP) — Former wrestler files lawsuit against University of Michigan alleging sexual abuse by school doctor.
Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.
{{headline}}
March 4, 2020, 2:59 PM
DETROIT (AP) — Former wrestler files lawsuit against University of Michigan alleging sexual abuse by school doctor.
Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.