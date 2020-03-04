Home » Education News » Former wrestler files lawsuit…

Former wrestler files lawsuit against University of Michigan alleging sexual abuse by school doctor

The Associated Press

March 4, 2020, 2:59 PM

DETROIT (AP) — Former wrestler files lawsuit against University of Michigan alleging sexual abuse by school doctor.

