When It’s OK to Stop Paying Student Loans

Whether it’s due to a change in financial situation or looming credit card debt, it sometimes can be a smart move to stop paying student loans — or even delay starting payments.

Only about half of borrowers whose repayment obligations started in 2010 to 2012 made any progress in paying down their student loan debt after five years, according to a Moody’s Investors Service report released in January.

The average student loan payment is between $200 and $299 per month among those who are making payments, according to recent data from the Federal Reserve, and an increasing number of students may find themselves struggling to repay their loans after graduation as the nation’s student loan debt burden continues to rise.

“Higher enrollment and rising tuition have historically been the main drivers of growing student loan balances in the US. More recently, however, slow repayments have become a key driver of what was the fastest growing type of household debt in the last decade,” a Moody’s press release reads. “As it looks ahead in the 2020s, Moody’s expects the combination of slow repayments and elevated, if no longer growing, levels of new borrowing to fuel further increases in outstanding debt over the next few years.”

Failing to repay student loans can have significant long-term consequences, including a damaged credit score and even the possibility of wages or Social Security benefits being seized if the loan goes into default status. Default occurs after a certain period of nonpayment and delinquency, which varies depending on the type of loan.

There are some cases, however, when it may make sense for a borrowers to stop paying their student loans or delay making a first payment. Experts recommend borrowers first review their financial situation, including all debts, and examine an annual credit report before weighing their options.

Prioritizing Other Debt

Many financial advisors and experts tell borrowers to pay off debts strategically, starting with the loans with the highest interest rate first.

“Typically credit card debt should be your top priority as the high interest rates can cause debt to spiral quickly,” Christine Roberts, head of student lending at Citizens Bank, wrote in an email.

Credit cards can have interest rates upward of 20%, while the fixed interest rate on a direct federal student loan for an undergraduate student is 4.53%. Temporarily stopping student loan repayment or delaying beginning such repayment to instead pay off credit card debt as quickly as possible may save a borrower money in the long run.

Other experts advise prioritizing the loans carrying the largest balances, so borrowers should review their unique financial situation before choosing a strategy.

“There is no one size-fits-all answer when it comes to personal finance,” Roberts says. “That is why it is important to keep track of your loans and stay educated on the best repayment solutions available in the market.”

Student Loan Deferment and Forbearance

Jeannie R. Tarkenton, founder and CEO of Funding U, a Georgia-based provider of student loans that do not require a co-signer, says there are hardly any situations in which she would advise a borrower to stop student loan repayment — but graduate school may be one of them.

“You are jeopardizing your financial future if you are not paying your federal loans,” she says. “If you find yourself in that situation, the government provides a number of ways to address the problem: Deferment, forbearance and income-based repayment programs are all options.”

Federal student loan borrowers can use these options to pause repayment, make lower payments each month or even get debt forgiven eventually without incurring all the consequences that come from stopping payment altogether.

In the case of deferment for graduate school, a student’s loans are put on pause and payments both to the principal and interest are stopped temporarily. The loans will still be there when the student graduates — and in the case of unsubsidized and PLUS loans, interest will continue to accrue, making the total balance larger — but the typical penalties won’t apply.

Students must be enrolled at least half time to qualify for in-school deferment.

There are other situations in which a borrower may qualify for deferment, like in the case of unemployment or cancer treatment.

Retirement and Emergency Funds

Quint Tatro, chief investment officer and managing director at Joule Financial, an investments and financial advising firm in Kentucky, and Daniel Czulno, chief operating officer and managing director at the same firm, say they caution listeners on their podcast “DIY Money” to avoid letting a student loan debt mountain hang over their heads.

But there are some essentials borrowers might want to get in order before focusing on student loan payments.

Making the necessary lifestyle changes, creating a budget and getting serious about paying off student loan debt are critical, they advise. But, Tatro says, “this is only after someone is already contributing to their company retirement plan: That is paramount.” Plus, he says, “Someone has to have some fast cash on the side.”

Contributing to an employer-sponsored 401(k) retirement plan would typically be the only investment the pair advise for someone with student loan debt.

Future Policy Changes

This year is an uncertain one for the future of student debt and the cost of college, according to some experts.

Borrowers may hear talk in the news from politicians about student loan forgiveness programs that would potentially relieve them of their loans entirely. Presidential candidate Sen. Elizabeth Warren, for example, proposes a student loan debt cancellation plan that would affect 42 million borrowers.

But experts don’t suggest borrowers stop paying student loans while hoping for such a policy change.

“It’s like when you do your laundry and find $20,” Tarkenton says. “It’s great when it happens, but you don’t count on it.”

