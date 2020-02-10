Virginia school buses will get cameras to stop illegal passing

Chesapeake Public Schools are set to install cameras on all buses this week to catch drivers who illegally pass while students are being dropped off and picked up.

According to the district, 14 cameras will be installed on each of its 583 buses, all set to be in place by March. The district says interior and rear cameras will also be installed to monitor student safety.

The Virginian-Pilot reports that violators who are recorded passing a stopped school bus will be fined $250 or charged with a reckless driving misdemeanor. A little more than half of each citation will go to Chesapeake Public Schools.

